A young lady has stolen the hearts of many men on social media and has since become the name on everyone's slips

Hearing the name Kelly everywhere has got some asking why she is trending and why all the men are obsessing over her

Kelly is a TikToker who has gained popularity for her beauty, her unique ability to dance, and her body stature

A young lady has caught the attention of the social media community and has gotten many people talking about her.

The attention has left some people wondering why there is so much fuss being made about the young lady and who she is.

Photo: Bhadie Kelly Source: slayy.kellyy

Source: Instagram

Bhadie Kelly is a TikToker who has caught the attention of multiple men with her amazing body structure and the sensational manner in which she whines her waist during her dance routines.

Many people admired her body shape and how flexible she is with her movement. Some also admired her energy.

Videos of her dancing made their way to Twitter, and that was when the hype started, with everyone wanting to know who she was. Kelly is neither Ghanaian nor Nigerian, as speculated by some people. She is a Togolese national, although it seems she doesn't currently reside in the country.

She goes by the handle bhadie.kellyy on TikTok where she has raked up 800,000 plus followers at the time of this publication.

Her Instagram slayy.kellyy is also very vibrant as she has over 200k followers on there too. The young lady has become a mini-celebrity in the space of a few days.

Here are some of the videos that gained her popularity:

