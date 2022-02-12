Carol Mack, American rights activist and law professor disclosed that she divorced her husband after nearly four decades in marriage

A female septuagenarian has found her true love, finally.

Carol Mack, American rights activist and law professor disclosed that she divorced her husband after nearly four decades of marriage over cheating allegations.

The retired associate professor at California State University Channel Islands said she discovered her husband was cheating on her with another woman. She divorced her when she had just celebrated her 70th birthday.

"I didn’t really lose my husband. I kicked him out when I found out he had another woman on the side. And I’ve never looked back," she posted.

Three years after their peaceful divorce, Mack who still had a spark of love in her felt some sort of chemistry with another man who eventually stole her heart at the age of 73.

"Life is so strange. After nearly four decades of marriage, I never expected to be single again at 70. And I certainly didn’t expect to find true love at the age of 73 in the middle of a pandemic! And now this," she revealed.

Kenyan woman divorces Australian lover

In another development, a Kenyan woman identified by initials HKD filed a divorce suit seeking to have her marriage with an Australian husband dissolved.

HKD, in the suit filed at the High Court in Nairobi, wanted the court, among other things, to order a man identified by initials MP to ship at his cost a wedding ring she had given to him.

She wanted the ring to be shipped back to Kenya and other belongings in their matrimonial homes in Singapore and Australia.

Cruel husband

She also wanted the court to order the man to provide maintenance for her and pay her for the pain and suffering inflicted by the broken marriage.

The two solemnised their civil marriage in Perth, Western Australia, on July 13, 2019, and later held a Hindu ritual ceremony in Parklands, Nairobi, on January 20, 2020.

She wanted their marriage dissolved, claiming cruelty from the husband. HKD, an accountant, was working in Perth, Australia.

She, however, resigned to accompany and support her husband in Singapore.

