Abigail Abrokwah, a recent graduate of Dompoase Senior High School, sells sugarcane on the streets of Accra to fund her nursing training

This is after her mother informed her they did not have the money to further her education at the nursing training college

Despite facing financial challenges and the loss of her father at a young age, Abigail remains determined to pursue her dream

Abigail Abrokwah, a 19-year-old graduate of Dompoase Senior High School, has resorted to selling sugarcane to raise enough funds to continue her education.

Hailing from Awhiaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region, Abigail faced disappointment when her single, unemployed mother informed her of their inability to afford her tertiary education.

The young lady who hopes to become a nurse one day said she felt despondent, grappling with the reality of her situation while her colleagues continued their education.

Abigail relocates to Accra to sell sugarcane

However, instead of succumbing to despair, Abigail sought alternative means to achieve her aspirations. Encouraged by one of her aunties, involved in bulk sugarcane trading in Accra, Abigail joined other young women selling packaged sugarcane at traffic intersections in the city.

Despite facing challenges such as customers failing to pay for bulk orders, Abigail remains resilient in her pursuit. While some of her clients are shop owners from the Abossey Okai spare parts market, her sales have not always met expectations, leaving her concerned about the time it may take to accumulate enough funds for nursing school.

Abigail is the eldest daughter in her family and carries the weight of responsibility on her shoulders, especially after the death of her father during her childhood. She is, however, hopeful that her struggles will lead to a better story one day.

Two siblings who performed well in WASSCE need financial help to further education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (four As, three Bs, one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to ensure their children's education.

Source: YEN.com.gh