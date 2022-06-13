Formerly used vehicles of Ghana's very first Head of State , Kwame Nkrumah have been handed over to the National Museum for exhibition purposes

, The cars were 3 E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, 2 Nissan Patrols, a limousine, and a Toyota Land Cruiser

Nana Akuffo Addo in a speech during the re-opening of the renovated museum shared that the essence of the cars is to help enrich the experiences visitors and tourists have when they come to the facility

Seven of the cars that were used by Kwame Nkrumah during his time as president have recently been featured at the National Museum after it was renovated.

In a statement during the re-opening of the facility on June 10, 2022, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the addition of the cars which comprises of three E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two Nissan Patrols, a limousine, and a Toyota Land Cruiser is to help enrich the experiences of visitors at the museum.

Cars formerly used by Kwame Nkrumah, photo of the first Ghanaian head of state Photo credit: Keystone-France/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, culture, arts and Tourism play essential role in economic transformation and the country stands to benefit from it thanks to our rich cultural heritage, pulse.com.gh reported.

The National Museum was established in 1957 and is the largest and oldest in Ghana. It was shutdown in 2015 to undergo intensive refurbishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meet David Adjaye, the Ghanaian Architect Who Designed Museums in America and Others in Norway and Russia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sir David Adjaye made waves by putting Ghana and Africa on the world map with his excellent architectural designs.

The British-based architect of Ghanaian descent is famous for using innovative materials and light to achieve his designs and has won many awards for it.

He is famous for designing buildings such as the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo, Norway, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, USA and the Moscow School of Management in Russia.

In 2009, Sir David Adjaye was opportune to design the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which was part of the Smithsonian Institution, which is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex.

He started his own practice in 2010 with global offices in Accra, New York and London with worldwide projects.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh