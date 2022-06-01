Sir David Ajaye is a British architect of Ghanaian descent who has designed famous buildings in the world such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture

He was recognized for his good works by the British government which conferred on him The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

He becomes the first African to receive the Royal Gold Medal, making it the first time in the award’s 173-year history that it’s been presented to a black architect

Sir David Adjaye is making waves by putting Ghana and Africa on the world map with his excellent architectural designs. The British-based architect of Ghanaian descent is famous for using innovative materials and light to achieve his designs and has won many awards for it.

Sir David Adjaye is knighted by Prince William.

He is famous for designing buildings such as the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo, Norway, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, USA and the Moscow School of Management in Russia.

In 2009, Sir David Adjaye was opportune to design the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which was part of the Smithsonian Institution, which is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex.

National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington DC, USA.

He started his own practice in 2010 with global offices in Accra, New York and London with worldwide projects.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 and also recognized as one of the 100 most influential people of the year by TIME Magazine.

Moscow School of Management, Russia.

Sir Adjaye is also famous for documenting 54 major African cities over a 10 year period. He took pictures, recorded history and published satellite imagery of Africa's beautiful architectural landscape.

