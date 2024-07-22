Gift Chidere, a young Nigerian man has been left stranded at Maamobi in Accra after his friends duped him

This was after Gift gave his friends a huge amount of money to help him relocate to the US

However, upon arrival in Ghana, where his friends told him he would transit from to the US, Gift was abandoned

A young Nigerian man's dream of relocating abroad for a better life has been dashed after he was scammed by his friends, who acted as connection men.

The young man, who purportedly paid huge sums of money to his friends, acting as an agent, to travel to the US, was left stranded at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra.

Gift Chidere, the Nigerian man who was left stranded at Maamobi Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

Source: Twitter

According to narrations in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, identified as Gift Chidere, was told by his friends that he would be travelling to the US through Terminal-3 of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

However, upon arrival in Ghana, they, bolted, leaving Gift Chidere in the crowd at Maamobi.

Looking dejected and distressed, the young Nigerian man was captured aimlessly lifting a car tyre up and down at one particular spot for several minutes.

The individual narrating Gift Chidere's sad ordeal in the trending video said he had been offered temporary accommodation inside a house near the Maamobi trotro station.

"We are trying to do whatever possible to help him connect back to his people in Nigeria," the individual narrating the story said.

When probed further about his ordeal, Gift Chidere said his friend told him they had connections to help him travel to the US.

He stated that he came from Obelle in the River State of Nigeria, adding that he would love to return home.

He said he is surviving in Ghana thanks to the benevolence of the owner of the house he has been offered a place to sleep and some of the traders at the Maamobi trotro station.

Netizens sympathise with him

Netizens who chanced on his story in X sympathised with him with some claiming they had seen him around the Maamobi area several times.

@OfficialBigkay said:

"@NigeriaGov. we need your attention! Poor governance is driving your people to flee to developing nations like Ghana to escape hardship. This is embarrassing. Hundreds of Nigerians in Ghana are doing menial jobs just to survive."

@shadytei also said"

"I know him but didn’t know that’s the story. Usually see him around."

@CurlingR2 commented:

"This man dey trek waa, he fi approach you and talk with you well if not the cloth you go think say normal person."

Ghanaians scammed and stranded abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that some young Ghanaians also became stranded in Côte d'Ivoire after they were duped by an agent who promised to relocate them to France,

In separate videos, sighted on TikTok, victims of the scam said they were lured into the fake travel by their friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh