Abigail Yayra Asafo, a pretty Ghanaian has successfully graduated from university with a first-class honours

The Ashesi University alumnus opened up about having to start a popcorn business among other things while in school

Yayra revealed that she was among three students who received a prestigious presidential award for their academic excellence

An elated smart Ghanaian young lady by the name of Abigail Yayra Asafo has recently opened up about some of her latest achievements.

In a LinkedIn post, Abigail announced successfully graduating from the prestigious Ashesi University with a first-class honours in Business Administration after running a popcorn business among other things.

Yayra in her suit posing for the camera and at her graduation ceremony

"On the 4th of June, I graduated from Ashesi University with a Business Administration degree. Ashesi is one of the best things that happened to me, and I could not have come this far without the training from Ashesi"

The young lady recounted that while in school, she took up various leadership positions and also had to manage the businesses she had set up but was still able to make time for her books.

"At Ashesi, I was involved in several leadership roles, ran a Popcorn business among other businesses, and worked with different companies across different industries. I also joined prestigious fellowships such as The Melton Foundation, The John A. Kufuor Foundation and the Millennium Campus Network (MCN)."

According to her, Ashesi is one of the best things that happened to her and she doesn't take that lightly. Abigail added that her hard work in school paid off as she received a prestigious presidential award.

"Today, I graduate with first-class honours, and I was privileged to be one of the three students who received the prestigious presidential awards."

Abigail expressed how proud she is of her achievement and hoped for bigger and better things.

