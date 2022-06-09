A young Ghanaian lady has recently got many social media users celebrating with her after announcing her latest wins

In a Twitter post, @therealdavidall revealed that she graduated with honours from Ashesi University and got a full-time job, started a business and got her own apartment after

@ShyShyllon, a follower commented: "Double double. Congratulations. Let’s celebrate"

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate successfully graduating from Ashesi University and having a smooth start in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @therealdavidall had her sharing that she successfully graduated with an honours and got a job right after. She also added that she has a business and has moved into her own apartment.

Ashesi recent graduate posing for the camera Photo credit: @therealdavidall/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her actual post read;

"Graduated with honors, a business, a job, and an apartment"

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@therealdavidall's post attracted over 600 retweets with 60 quote tweets and close to 5,000 likes.

Some of the heartfelt comments that were shared have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@EmmanuelLogan11 commented:

This one na marriage material be that oo herh

@owuraku_ababio replied:

"I'm sneaking glances, thanking God that he drew you like that. Beautiful black child, come and shed your black cloud. For your vibe and your smile I don't mind a lil' rain" I think they wrote this for you

@kugbana_v wrote:

Babe you are looking good

From @ShyShyllon:

Double double. Congratulations let’s celebrate

@PeopleWey celebrated her:

Congrats complete stranger! Cheers to more wins, less drama

From @Donradikal:

At last one can be beautiful without bleaching their skin and exposing things..

Past Students of Ashesi and University of Development Studies Secure Ghc1.2 Million in seed funding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a recent publication by Venture Burn shared that an Accra-based finance and technology (Fintech) company called BezoMoney has secured over Ghc1.2 million in funds as a startup.

The seed funding was led by a venture capital firm in London called Goodsoil VC.

A representative of the Goodsoil VC said that they are happy to be partnering with BezoMoney to help provide young people and individuals with no bank access with easy access to powerful and flexible tools for generating wealth.

BezoMoney was brought into existence by Mubarak Sumaila, a past student of the University of Development Studies and Diana D. Osei, an alumnus of Ashesi University.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh