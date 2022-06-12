Davidal Kobi, a brilliant young Ghanaian lady who graduated from Ashesi University as part of the 2022 class has achieved a stupendous breakthrough that is inspiring all and sundry on social media.

The 21-year-old lady has obtained employment with Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services headquartered in New York City.

Davidal confirms on her LinkedIn handle a degree in Business Administration at Ashesi, with her exemplary leadership skills securing her at least two positions of responsibility at Ashesi University both as a member of the Ashesi Student Council, as well as a peer coach with the university’s Coaching, Counselling and Advising Department.

Davidal Kobi, a young Ghanaian lady who got employed at Goldman Sachs

The brilliant young lady is also the CEO of Revamp'D, an educational consultancy firm that provides writing and interview preparation services.

According to Wsj.com, The Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs increased base pay for its entry-level employees in 2021 to $110,000, a nearly 30% increase from the previous starting salary of $85,000.

Assuming the figure remains the same for Davidal, the young lady would be blessed with $9,100 a month, which is GHc73k.

Recounting how she was able to attain such results, She recounts how she made it, Davidal indicated:

“I got to where I am by working hard, I just don’t like the thought of failure and I’ve always wanted multiple streams of income so I’ve always been manifesting it”.

Lots of Ghanaians have been celebrating the young Ghanaian lady for achieving the feat at her young age.

Mawuena Trebarh said:

"Gifted, never taking anything for granted and consistent with hard work. Congratulations Davida. I’m so proud of you!! Young lady graduates from university with a first class and a job from Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Dreams do come true."

MICHAEL AMOH AKWASI added:

"As for Ashesi, the niche they have built is extraordinary. They are always depicting traits of Ivy league Schools. Davidal Kobi is a graduate from the Ashesi University having graduated with a first-class after always being on the Deans List."

