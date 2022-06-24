Khabane Lame has become the most followed person on TikTok , boasting over 142.6 million followers

, He surpassed Charli D'Amelio as the most-followed TikTok creator this week and it's all thanks to his silent mockery videos

The Senegalese social media sensation joined the platform in 2020 after being laid off from his factory job

Still not sure who this is? Popularly known as ‘Khaby’, he's a Senegalese social media personality based in Italy. He is known for his TikTok videos in which he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos.

Khaby Lame has won over millions of online fans through his hilarious silent videos. Image: @khaby.lame/TikTok

According to reports, he has just passed Charli D'Amelio as the most-followed TikTok creator.

On Wednesday, Lame, 22, surpassed 18-year-old Charli D'Amelio to become the most-followed TikToker in the world. While D'Amelio currently has 142.2 million followers on the app, Lame now has a following of 142.6 million, the Insider reported.

His hilarious clips have gained a lot of traction and in July 2021, he surpassed the 22-year-old influencer Addison Rae to become the second most-followed creator in the world.

Lame is famous for his comic expressions and deadpan reactions to over-stylised TikToks. The young man hails from a humble background and joined the platform in 2020 after being laid off from his factory job, simply because he was bored while unemployed during quarantine.

Daily Mail reported that he was born in Senegal and moved to Chivasso, Italy, at the age of one. Though he was raised poor - he grew up living in public housing units with his parents - Lame says he owes everything he has become to those humble beginnings.

Khaby Lame: Content Creator Rises from Joblessness to Earning Six Figures through Viral TikTok Videos

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic beat the odds to become one of the world's most recognisable TikTok stars.

Born in Senegal, 21-year-old Khaby Lame, alias Khaby boasts over 100 million TikTok followers, yet he has never said a word in his videos.

Khaby, based in Italy, is the second most followed person on TikTok in Europe and became famous for reacting to other people's ridiculous videos. The TikTok sensation, whose reactions have transcended language barriers, has amassed over 1.5 billion likes on his videos.

