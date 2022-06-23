Reggae-dancehall musican, Samini Dagaati , has been spotted celebrating his win after garnering the most votes in the GIMPA SRC Presidential elections

, He was seen dressed in an all-white outfit as his friends and supporters cheers him on while jamming to some of his songs

The elections which was held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, saw Samini Dagaati battle it out with level 300 Finance student, Theophilus Quartey

Reggae-dancehall musican, Samini Dagaati has been spotted jubilating after garnering lots of votes in the SRC Presidential elections.

The 'My Own' hitmaker who went back to school, decided to run for office after fishing out loopholes in the system.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he wore an all-white outfit. He rocked a white long-sleeved kaftan and a pair of white trousers. His dreadlocks were neatly braided and held in a ponytail to the back.

He was not seen jubilating alone. He had students, friends as well as well-wishers around dancing and singing along to the tune of his songs. However, in this video sighted by YEN.com.gh, they were dancing to 'Adult Music' by Samini and Kwabena Kwabena.

The cheering and excitement of the students in the video showed that they sure did make the right choice in selecting someone to represent the student body.

After this major win, the reggae-dancehall legend, Samini Dagaati has become the first president-elect to have dreadlocks ever in the history of GIMPA.

