The Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says Akufo-Addo did not err by requesting chiefs to stand when greeting him

Stephen Asamoha Boateng said the directive is to demonstrate mutual respect and brotherly love to the Head of State

He further debunked the allegation that the president had requested that the Yagbonwura stand up and greet him

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has defended President Akufo-Addo’s request for chiefs to stand when greeting him.

According to him, the request is not to undermine the dignity and autonomy of traditional leaders, but to demonstrate brotherly love and mutual respect.

The Chieftaincy Minister said Akufo-Addo did not breach any cultural codes by his request.

Source: Getty Images

This follows a viral video in which the President and his bodyguards were seen ordering chiefs to stand up to greet him at a funeral in the Oti Region.

The president’s action was met with severe backlash from netizens who described the directive as an exhibition of Akufo-Addo’s arrogance and imperial tendencies.

But the Minister says that should not be the case.

He explained that the constitution of Ghana sets out in Article 57(2) that the President shall take precendence over all other persons in the country.

He added that the president being the foremost representative of Ghana on both the domestic and international front demands that he be accorded high respect.

He explained that chiefs have been asked to stand up and greet the president at public events, but are not required to do so within the confines of their palaces.

“…because he recognises the sanctity of their ancestral spaces,” he said.

He further debunked the allegation that President Akufo-Addo during his recent visit to Damongo on Saturday, April 27, requested that the Yagbonwura stand up and greet him.

He said the president never made that request.

He urged the general public to treat with contempt reportage that suggests otherwise.

According to him, the president’s detractors are misleading the public to garner public disaffection towards the president.

The Minister added that the President remians committed to upholding Ghana’s cultural values and norms, and fostering harmonious relations across the country.

Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo over request to chiefs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed concern about the recent insistence of President Akufo-Addo that chiefs stand up to greet him.

According to Mahama, this latest attitude of the president as his mandate comes to a close is rather worrying and ought to be a matter of serious concern to political watchers.

Furthermore, John Mahama once again highlighted the president’s recent comment that he cannot hand over the presidency to someone he has defeated in the previous elections.

According to the NDC flagbearer, such utterances depict the president’s arrogant nature and his characteristic anti-democratic personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh