82-year-old Hakeem received GH¢2,500 and other useful items from donors after his foster child appealed for support

Hakeem Junior received the items from the social activist Nana Tea on behalf of his bedridden father

Nana Tea shared photos from the presentation and confirmed details in an interview with YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An 82-year-old man only identified as Hakeem has received GH¢2,500 and other useful items from donors after his foster child appealed for support.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the social activist James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, mentioned that Hakeem's foster child, Hakeem Junior, reached him to ask for help.

Nana Tea through donors presented a whopping sum of GH¢2,500 and toiletries from different contributors to the bedridden man, who is battling a stroke.

Photos of Nana Tea and Hakeem Junior. Credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

''The cash will be used to take the dad to the hospital (physiotherapist) and also clear some rent,'' Nana Tea told YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The social activist stated that the amount and items put smiles on the faces of the octogenarian and his son.

See the photos below:

Photo of Nana Tea and Hakeem. Source: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Photos of Nana Tea, Hakeem Junior, and Hakeem senior. Source: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

It is not the first time Nana Tea has touched the lives of struggling persons.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that financially disadvantaged parents of newborn triplets in a village in Suhum Municipal District in the Eastern Region of Ghana received help from dozens of people.

In an interview, Nana Tea said one Madam Michy told him about the babies.

''[She] sent me some triplets around her neighborhood that needed some help. Fortunately, madam Paulina from South Africa came to my inbox and wanted to bless either a twin or triplets,'' he said.

Freedom Jacob Caesar Gifts Widower of 3 Kids Brand New Car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, gifted a struggling widower a brand new Toyota Yaris.

The real estate mogul and philanthropist presented the key to the new whip to the father of three in a heartwarming video. In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the man recounted that he met Freedom Jacob Caesar through the businessman's son at Elwak Sports Stadium, where they train young people who want to play football.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh