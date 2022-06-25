Shatta Capo, the father of Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been asked to stop holding himself as chief

Shatta Wale’s father's name recently appeared in an obituary of his late wife, Stella Gasu, as Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro with the stool name Nyonmor Bei II

Nii Kwashie Armah IV, representing the traditional area indicated that Shatta Capo will be taken to court over the incident

Charles Nii Akrama Mensah, the father of famous Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is being dragged by the traditional authorities at Ngleshie Amanfro for holding himself as chief of the area.

This comes on the back of Shatta Wale’s father's name appearing in an obituary of his late wife, Stella Gasu, as Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro with the stool name Nyonmor Bei II.

As Pulse.com.gh reports, the Mankralo of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Armah IV spoke on Angel FM representing the traditional area where he mentioned that a statement was previously signed by Shatta Wale's father in court to stop holding himself as chief.

Photos of Shatta Wale with his Father Shatta Capo Photo credit: @shattawalenima/instagram

According to the representative, Charles Nii Akrama Mensah also known as Shatta Capo does not belong to any of the seven clans that qualify to become chiefs in the area.

What Nii Kwashie Armah IV said in his own words

“Shatta Wale’s father can not be a divisional chief of Ngleshie Amanfro because we don’t know where he enstooled himself as chief that he keeps parading as a chief. I said, he [Nii Akrama Mensah] is not a chief and cannot be a chief…, we have about seven clans at Ngleshie Amanfro, he doesn’t belong to any of them except the executioners’ clan so he cannot be a chief”, Nii Kwashie Armah IV said.

Nii Kwashie Armah IV also added that Shatta Capo will be taken to court because he has stolen someone’s title, and this is not the first time he’s done this.

"We’ve taken him to Cape Coast and Winneba courts respectively where we won all cases against him,” he emphasised.

When PRO for the Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area confirmed Shatta Capo's title

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh reported in 2017, Mr. Prosper Agbenyega, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area, stated that Mr. Charles Nii Akramah Mensah, Father of Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known by his showbiz name, Shatta Wale, was the rightful chief of the traditional area.

Mr. Prosper Agbenyega, who was speaking in an interview with Ghanacreativearts.com, urged the general public to disregard recent adverse claims from Nii Armah Okine.

According to the Ngleshie Amanfro PRO, the public ought to accord Mr. Charles Mensah the respect to due him as the rightful Chief of the Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area.

