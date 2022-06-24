Son of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr has popped up on social media

Son of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr has surfaced online and it is nothing but cuteness overload.

Sarkodie and his beautiful children. Photo Source: @slayis_everywhere

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was seated in the passenger seat at the front next to the driver's seat. He was seated doing nothing but looking adorable in the video.

Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr has a simple but unique style just like his dad. He wore an all-black t-shirt with a pair of jeans trousers and black sneakers to match his outfit.

His hair was neatly done, highlighting his cute face. In the video, as he sat down relaxing, the person who recorded the video asked him a question and he put out three fingers in the air and he beamed with a smile.

His smile and laughter have got many gushing over Sarkodie's handsome son.

Some Reactions From Netizens

xena_hewton said:

The smile

nana.abena_ commented:

Pretty boy

heelsbyunell said:

Beautiful boy

abena6813 commented saying:

Cute

Sarkodie Says He knew Tracey Was The One And That He Didn't Have A Reason

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has shared how he knew that Mrs Tracey A. Owusu-Addo was the right woman for him. He disclosed in an interview on South African-based podcast, ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’ that

"The reason why I knew it was her was because I didn’t have a reason."

He shared that although he has special preferences when it comes to women, his connection with Tracy wass not based on the physical aspect.

“And till today, I keep telling her I have my spec, which is physical and every guy has a spec but it wasn’t that about her, you don’t know why, you just want to know the person.”

Sarkodie further revealed on the same show that he had known Tracy in his youthful days and that they grew up in the same neighbourhood in Tema. However, she left Ghana for Germany, and they only reconnected when Tracy returned years later.

Source: YEN.com.gh