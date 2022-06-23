Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said Alan Kyerematen has failed the test of leadership for him because he has not been able to resign from the scandal-hit Akufo-Addo government

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, an experienced politician, also said the chances of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becoming flagbearer are very slim because of NPP's structure

He said while Dr Bawumia was a good person some of the choices he has been compelled to make as a vice president would haunt him

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cast doubt on the leadership qualities of presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen.

L-R: Nyaho-Tamakloe, Alan Kyerematen and Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Facebook/@KwameKobri

Source: Facebook

According to Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Mr Kyerematen, who is Trade Minister, should have resigned over the many allegations of corruption that have hit Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“We have had a series of corruption cases in the government in which Alan is a member. If Alan had resigned, I would have followed him anywhere; he did not have the courage to do so and as such, I don’t see him as a leader,” he said.

The outspoken governing NPP stalwart made the comments on Thursday, June 22, during an interview with 3News. The interview discussed the party’s national executive elections later this year and the presidential primaries in 2023.

“Alan is nice gentleman but politics you don’t use nice gentleman to do politics. You will need people who are strong, people who can say this is it, I stand by it,” he added.

Speaking about the vice president’s chances of succeeding President Akufo-Addo as the party’s flagbearer, Dr Nyaho-Tamekloe said the NPP structure limits him. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are the two leading contenders for the governing party’s flagbearer race.

“The structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power. Bawumia is a fine gentlemen; if Bawumia would have had that independent mind and strength and not just always praise what the president has done or has not done, I would have looked at him differently, I know Bawumia very well,” he said.

Other people in contention for the flagbearer race include former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Source: YEN.com.gh