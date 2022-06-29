An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently shared how much she earns every month from her role as headmistress of a school

The mother of three who earns Ghc950 monthly revealed that she relies on loans to meet the basic needs of herself and kids

She also stated that she would wholeheartedly accept an opportunity to migrate abroad in hopes of getting better opportunities

A Ghanaian headmistress has recently opened up about her salary after working for 28 years as a teacher.

She called in during Luv FM's Luv In The Morning show hosted by David Akuetteh and recounted that after deductions, her take-home salary is Ghc950, which makes life very difficult, Joy Online reported.

The mother of three also shared that she has had to rely on loans to cater to her and her family's basic needs.

According to the report, the headmistress has not been promoted since 2001, and with her small salary, she is sometimes left with no choice but to use a part of it to cover school costs such as making photocopies.

The frustrated woman admitted that she would gladly accept an opportunity to leave the country in search of a greener pasture when given the opportunity because she has been in Ghana all herself, and nothing seems to be working for her.

