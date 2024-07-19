Business mogul and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has met with his favourite TikTok star, Mampeley

The young orator and his handler are beloved online for their witty local Fante accent and their skits

Ibrahim Mahama rattled off in the Fante dialect as he attempted to recreate one of Mampeley's skits

Ghanaian multimillionaire Ibrahim Mahama, founder of Engineers and Planners, was spotted at a construction site with TikTok prodigy Mampeley.

The businessman was intrigued to see the TikTok star and his partner, who have cultivated a massive following online with their hilarious videos and thick Fante accents.

Ibrahim Mahama, who hails from the Northern Region, also impressed netizens with his attempt to speak Mampeley's language.

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has met TikTok star Mampeley and gifted him a large sum of money. Photo source: Instagram/IbrahimMahama, TikTok/OkanyibaJupita

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama gives Mampeley money

After interacting with Mampeley, who was too shy to meet his biggest fan, Ibrahim Mahama asked for money to be donated to the TikTok sensation.

The business mogul tried to mimic one of Mampeley's recent skits before offering to give the youngster GH₵10k.

Ibrahim Mahama is a relative of former President John Dramani Mahama, who is running for the presidency in December.

Apart from his business prowess and successful track record, he is widely known for his philanthropic works.

The businessman recently donated relief items to 20000 victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in Mepe, Volta Region.

Fans react to Ibrahim Mahama's gesture towards Mampeley

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ibrahim Mahama's recent meetup with his favourite TikTok youngster.

Seneta said:

"The doing of the Lord,God bless you Chairman"

Merlintonb wrote:

"Eiii so Omampele got the chance to meet one of the richest man in Ghana ….woooww"

MONEY ROOTS noted:

"wow you meet Rich man today your life is change"

Maame Efua Egyirba remarked:

"God bless him exceedingly"

Foreigner remarked:

"he made the video man cut the video because he's giving him money WOW JM and IB"

Ibrahim Mahama pays GH₵80k for surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama had paid GH¢80,000 to fund the surgery of a young man with a rare medical condition.

The Ghanaian billionaire stepped forward to ameliorate Bismark's predicament following an appeal for help.

The plight of the young man was outlined by the philanthropist and owner of Bones Man TV, Clinton Yeboah.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh