An elderly man from Zambia is nursing both an illness that left him paralysed in 2021 and a heartbreak after his wife left him

The man identified as Rabison Mawere said when the illness left him inactive, his wife abandoned him and got married to their next-door neighbour

The 51-year-old man, who now has nobody to look after him or help him around, has called on well-wishers to come to his rescue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Residents of a village in Zambia have been left in shock after a woman married her next-door neighbour when her husband of many years fell sick and became paralysed.

Rabison Mawere, who is paralysed, has been left alone after his wife left him for another man. Photo: ABN TV.

Source: UGC

Man's health condition leaves him paralysed

Rabison Mawere from Lusaka's Mtendere compound said he was diagnosed with a health condition that made him inactive in many ways in October 2021.

Speaking to Zambia's ABN TV, Mawere said he was shocked and devastated after his condition got worse and his long-time lover mercilessly left him for their next-door neighbour.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to him, life has become challenging since he became sick, and there are days he goes to bed without eating anything.

The 51-year-old man also lamented about having been discharged from the hospital despite still being sick.

According to Mawere's friend William, his friend has suffered for a long time and his wife abandoning him added salt to the injury.

The 51-year-old is calling on well-wishers to help him with medical bills, food hampers and bedding.

Woman leaves man after he loses one leg

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported Zambian Abraham Chikosa narrated how his marriage of 13 years collapsed, shattering all the trust he had for women.

In a video on ABN TV, the 33-year-old disclosed that his leg was amputated a few years ago from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after he developed a health condition.

It was a development that left him depending on crutches to move around and led to the collapse of his marriage.

This is due to the fact that his wife found it hard to accept him the way he was, so she went away and abandoned him with their two children.

When she walked out on him in the hour of need, Chikosa became so bitter that he lost all his trust in women.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke