"You Better Keep That Room Clean": Dotting Mum Gifts Son Beautifully Furnished Apartment, Video Goes Viral
by  Linda Anderson Aba Afful
  • A handsome son became wild as he jubilated after his dotting mother presented him with the gift of a well-furnished room
  • In a short video clip seen on TikTok, the son was left totally surprised after his mother led him into the room, and he saw how nice it was
  • TikTok users have joined the boy in his jubilation, with some of them advising him to try and keep the room clean

A handsome little boy has been seen jubilating in a viral video after his mother presented him with the gift of a well-furnished room.

In the short clip shared on TikTok, the boy was led into the room by his dotting mother who presented it to him as a surprise gift.

Cute black boy celebrating in his new room.
The boy never expected the room. Photo credit: TikTok/@sarcasticlydope.
Source: UGC

The boy was stunned when he beheld the room

Immediately he stepped into the room and saw how lit it is, the boy's mood changed completely as he was left in shock and uncontrollable happiness.

Some of the enjoyable installations in the room are a flat-screen TV, a big bed, and a beautiful light that shone like stars.

The nice video has got TikTok users very emotional.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@SaiWillow said:

"He better keep that room clean lol."

@Rangerover0417 commented:

"Love it. Great parenting. That’s what it’s all about."

@user9067450965426 said:

"Awww that scream and reaction makes every sacrifice worth it."

@Birkin8605 reacted:

"That’s what life is all about making the babies happy God bless you guys in Jesus name keep it up."

@Screw_Obama said:

"No better feeling as a parent. Good work. Seems like he deserves it."

@ReyRuby commented

"I'm a 26 year old man and I want this room. Do you guys still adopt?"

@Shannon said:

"You did a GREAT job mom! That's an awesome room!"

Man gifts his wife a Toyota Corolla car

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man presented his wife with the gift of a brand new car.

According to the fellow named Solomon Adogo, the new Toyota Corolla is to appreciate his wife for sticking with him when he had only a bike.

Social media users were full of praises for the young man for his thoughtful gift to his woman.

