A video of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II speaking about his upbringing has gone viral

The king said his uncle, King Agyeman Prempeh II, ensured that his royalty identity was even kept a top secret

Many people who commented on the video congratulated Otumfuo on his 25th anniversary as Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has told an interesting and emotional tale of his humble beginnings.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Opemsuo Radio showed the moment the Asantehene briefed attendees about his upbringing at his birthday Thanksgiving service.

He revealed that his late uncle, King Agyeman Prempeh II, and his mother, ensured that his identity as royal was kept a secret from neither was he made to live at Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said his desire to even attend Prempeh College was stopped by his uncle, causing him to attend Sefwi Wiawso Secondary School (SEWASS) in the Western North Region.

He said his family, headed by his uncle, the late King, did this so he would not be arrogant or pampered because he was a royal and heir to the throne.

Ghanaians commend Otumfuo

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the King on his 25th anniversary as Asante King.

Nana Kwame Prempeh commented:

The lesson, I take home,is not to forget my nephews as a true Akan. Let’s go back to our roots. Take care of your kids and nephews as well.

Ted Arhin stated:

The Hiahene did a fantastic job raising great sons. He also did a great job on the current Hiahene, Oheneba Dr. Boakye Agyei. The famous Orthopedic surgeon.

Charles Andoh commented:

Wow ...this is wisdom.Very true he attended sefwi wiawso secondary ...I didn't understand till today especially looking at the best schools in Asante man mu.. Nana your uncles and mother are wise..hmmmm am speechless.

Eric Yeboah added:

Your destiny was well defined. Piawwwwwwww Opemsuo.

Lady Julia tells how met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lady Julia, wife of the Asantehene, recounted how she met her lovely husband.

Lady Julia stated that she first met Otumfuo when she went to Kumasi as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of EcoBank Ghana.

During her speech that fateful day, the Asantehene was starring at her.

Later in the evening, she was summoned by her managing director, the late John Ackah, to dinner at Otumfuo's residence, and that was how the whole love affair began.

