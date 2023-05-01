The maiden edition of Onua Showtime saw musician Fameye making an appearance where he opened up on his music career

Speaking to Nana Ama McBrown, the singer clarified that his new catchphrase 'Suman' had no bad connotation attached to it

He added that he was unfazed about what naysayers might say about him because of the catchphrase he had adopted

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known in the music industry as Fameye, has broken his silence on why he has adopted the Twi term 'Suman' as his catchphrase.

Speaking as a guest on the maiden edition of Onua Showtime programme on Onua TV, the musician explained that although the term means a 'deity' he was unbothered because he uses it to represent God.

He explained that he liked the term and had opted to use it as a way to motivate himself when he was about to perform.

Fameye remarks he is not bothered about naysayers

Quizzed by the host Nana Ama McBorown whether he was not bothered about the perception people would have about him, the "Nothing I get" hitmaker replied in the negative.

Fameye added that he was but God, hence people's perception of him especially knowing that he had not erred, did not affect him.

The responses from Fameye on the issue apparently pleased the host, who briefly remarked that she was also an industry person who took inspiration from God.

Watch the video below:

