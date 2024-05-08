Akwaboah recently tied the knot with his young Ghanaian midwife partner Theresa

The star-studded event gained a lot of traction, attracting numerous comments from netizens, positive and negative alike

Akwaboah has caused a stir online with his reaction to the negative comments about him and his wife

Akwaboah's wedding on May 3 and 4 took the internet by storm as scores of Ghanaians shared their admiration for the new couple.

While some fans were stunned by the singer's wedding, others thronged his social media posts with negative remarks.

In a video, Akwaboah shared a message with biting lyrics from his song Odo do Me to his detractors.

Akwaboah and wife Photo source: Instagram/BigNaya

Akwaboah flaunts his ring

After the wedding, Akwaboah established online that "Life na turn by turn..I waited For my turn.Yours is coming..I believe for You Even if You don't believe for Yourself."

The musician has relived several moments from his wedding online, sharing the joy with his fans. But some detractors continue to taint Akwaboah's glory.

Many of the negative comments centre around the singer's romantic past, which produced three children with two women.

Netizens react to Akwaboah's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they talked about Akwaboah's message.

sweetie_margie said:

We have seen you wai , but please keep it private when it make you happy .

theempress_1' wrote:

We have seen the ring wai❤️

nana5432120 noted:

congratulations.They will even come to love you more than before leave them let them talk.They are even promoting you more than before.God win

benewah_sweet commented:

Put your hand down small err

noir_yatzy remarked:

Hw3 Ne ti se Box iron congrats bros ! We see the ring ..May your home be filled with joy endlessly.

insightwithbismark added:

Why is it that when an African move to the next level he/she thinks that he always have enemies

Akwaboah's wife shares cryptic message amid baby mama saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwaboah's wife had shared some beautiful wedding photos online amid her husband's baby mama issues.

Akwaboah's wife has shared some beautiful wedding photos online amid her husband's baby mama issues.

