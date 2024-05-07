Broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo has shared her frustrations with the post-event happenings of Medikal's O2 Indigo success

The broadcaster blamed Shatta Wale for attracting negativity to Medikal at a time when he should be basking in glory

A video of her criticising Shatta Wale on her show has sparked a heated conversation about the artiste

Ghanaian rapper Medikal sold out the O2 Indigo venue on May 3 with a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian superstars.

Shatta Wale, whose bond with Medikal has grown significantly over the years, was one of the most talked about characters on the night.

The superstar's rant after the concert has stirred up a lot of negative PR, undermining Medikal's glory.

Shatta Wale and Nana Yaa Brefo Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWale, Instagram/NanaYaaBrefo

Source: Instagram

Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Shatta Wale

During a recent broadcast of Nana Yaa Brefo's Onua FM show, she lamented at Shatta Wale's rant after Medikal's O2 show, establishing that it cut the rapper's glory days short.

"The insults are too much. Shatta Wale is even trying to take the shine off Medikal," the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster also chastised the musician Shatta Walesy for his derogatory comments about a female colleague, Mz Gee.

She established that there was nothing wrong with MzGee's line of questioning during the media personality's interview with Medikal and justified that Shatta Wale could have left the issue.

Netizens react to Nana Yaa Brefo's comments about Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Nana Yaa Brefo's criticisms.

Benito ofori 75050 said:

Eyy the matter reach headquarters!!

MUFASAgh3 wrote

Sister Yaa, your matter dey fridge…

Isaac k. kobby noted:

Too bad S.M went too far

Abdul shared:

Wo kraaa 6 O’clock we’re coming live for you sia gari

Biguf added:

See how she said gbenabu buh if he doesn’t same to stone then yalll come lol it’s. Showbiz jay z saf Dey diss him na stone

MzGee hits back at Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN com. gh reported that the host of UTV's United Showbiz had called out Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal after they criticised her for asking Medikal the wrong questions during a recent interview.

MzGee dropped another video about her asking Medikal about his concert, and she lashed out at critics for claiming she slept with her bosses to take over from actress Nana Ama McBrown as host of the show.

Source: YEN.com.gh