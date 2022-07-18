A young lady has caused a massive stir online after she invited 18 girls to join her on a date with her boyfriend

In a video, the young man can be seen complaining bitterly about his girlfriend's behaviour with her 18 friends watching on

The footage went viral on Twitter as folks reacted and dropped think pieces on the issue, with the majority finding the lady's behaviour unreasonable

A young lady captured the attention of netizens after she took 18 friends along with her on a dinner date with her boyfriend.

The young woman was reportedly invited on the date by her partner to celebrate her birthday. The gentleman got there only for his girlfriend to bring a crowd of friends along.

Photo: Young lady with 18 friends

Source: UGC

Her behaviour enraged him, and he decided he would not pay for their food. A video of the incident went viral with the young man spotted arguing with his woman.

She called him broke after he opted not to pay. The viral footage has stirred reactions online, with many surprised at the woman's behaviour. Others, however believe he should have paid.

macdot__paul had folks laughing as he said:

Shorty came with a starting 11 and a bench

JayBlije felt the guy was in the wrong:

I can understand if he’s not happy paying for her friends, but he didn’t even pay for his own girlfriend’s food. He is sha broke or perhaps stingy

Asuoofficial also wrote:

To be candid, a girl who treats her boyfriend in this manner doesn't want anything long-term. A good girl would help him save, not creating bills.

Sandra_dalous also wrote:

Jesus sef had 12 disciples , you carry 18 people come dinner . Who should pay ?

Source: YEN.com.gh