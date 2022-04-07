Benjamin Kwakye, a US-based Ghanaian man has opened up about how his accent in the US impacted her career

He struggled understanding people and had issues with people understanding him and that discouraged him from continuing his teaching career there

Prior to travelling abroad, Benjamin had worked as a basic school teacher for about 10 years before leaving Ghana

A Ghanaian man by the name of Benjamin Kwakye has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about how his traching career came to an ends due to his Ghanaian accent.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube had Benjamin recounting that he was once a basic school teacher until he got the chance to travel abroad after getting married.

When he arrived in the US, he struggled understanding anything people around him would say due to the accent and also had issues with people understanding what he says.

Knowing that there was a communication barrier, Benjamin felt there was no way he would teach for people there to understand him hence made the decision to part ways with his teaching career and embrace a new one.

He took the advice of his wife who had spent years abroad and took a number of courses which qualified him as a care giver.

Benjamin revealed that he applied for employment in several elderly homes and got no positive feedback.

One day, he and and his wife drove around searching for a job and thankfully got one that very day.

