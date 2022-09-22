Afia Schwarzenegger captured the attention of social media users once again as she visited her son James in his room in a video

The controversial actress shared a bed with her son while he was on his phone texting and questioned if he was cheating on her

Afia was very interested in the love life of her son and set tongues wagging as folks debated whether there was a reason behind her antics

Controversial Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has set tongues wagging again on social media after a video of her ‘disturbing’ her son in his room popped up.

A curious Afia walked in on her son James while he was busy on his phone texting. The actress asked him if she could sleep by his side and joined him under the sheets.

Afia noticed James' attention was thoroughly taken by who he was texting and asked if he was cheating on her with a lady. James denied Afia's claims that he was chatting with a pretty lady and said it was just a friend.

Afia seemed pretty excited by the idea that he was chatting with a lady and made social media users wonder why she was so interested in James' love life. A bottle of baby oil on the side of James' bed also generated some interesting takes from prying netizens.

James And Afia Become Topics Of Discussion

lynslove1 noticed the bottle at the side of the bed:

It the baby oil n Afia’s filter for me

blaq_aphrodite wrote:

He's tired of his mother aswearwabr3 nu

ruhenormah44 commented:

The children are suffering most in this her everyday Live. They’re tired

