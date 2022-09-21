A Ghanaian lady was left in shock after she went on a date with a caucasian man, and he pulled out a calculator to calculate his side of the bill

The lady shared a video of the man bringing out a pen and paper to calculate the bill, which angered many woman

The video sparked a huge debate on social media, with many ladies saying the man was stingy and others saying it was not a big deal

A Ghanaian lady, Yaa Animwaah Khay, has expressed rage on TikTok after some events that unfolded on her date with a white man.

The beautiful woman shared a video and rebuked the man for an act she felt was out of stinginess.

According to her, after they were done eating, the man brought out a pen and a calculator to calculate his side of the bill. The act angered the lady, who said she would not go on another date with the man. She called him broke and stingy.

The video sparked interesting reactions on social media, with many debating whether what the man did was right or wrong.

Social Media Reactions

02-f4d was infuriated:

Honestly my good sis you’re better than me i would have caused a commotion in that restaurant!!!!!

Debbie wrote:

This is why we should always carry vex money

fatimacommented:

the way I would’ve paid for the whole bill and walked away‍♀️

Anabela Pinote narrated her personal experience:

My first date, he said let's share, i payed the full bill, ordered champagne, told him to leave because I wanted to celebrate another broke man

Marilyn Raphael also shared her experience:

I’ve experienced this before. I was shocked and embarrassed. And he even asked me €5 + he had the audacity to ask me out for a second date

