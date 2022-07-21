A young girl has recently got many social media users wondering how old she is after a dance video of herself surfaced online

In a Twitter post, she was captured displaying various popular dance moves to the trending TikTok song 'Balance It; by D Jay

A lively little girl recently became the talk of may after a video of her dancing surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sneakernyame_ had the gorgeous young miss skillfully displaying a bunch of popular dance moves to the viral TikTok song 'Balance It' by D Jay.

Girl dancing in a living room Photo credit: @SneakerNyame

Source: Twitter

The girl seemed very confident and performed with ease as though this is not her first radar. It appears she made the day of a lot of social media users.

@sneakernyame_ shared the video with the caption;

"How old is she ?"

A lot of reactions were racked up after the video surfaced online.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@philip_jaye commented:

33 years old in the body of a 6 years old girl

@don_ilag replied:

She’s really interesting Happy yourself na

@heisniiafro_ said:

This girl no be kiddie walahi, she go fit chop like 25 probably

From @BAIDENGH:

If u see Don Little en kid sister can't u recognize? Nigeria Female version of Don Little.

@akuabigbo commented:

I Dey watch her videos and wonder her age all the time she look young and older

@Phocus__t wrote:

Aki n pawpaw kinda baby this ooh. She go dey her late 20s

Watch the fulll video linked below;

Little Girl Gives Sterling Dance Moves in Front of People, Twerks With Her Long Skirt in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a girl's dance moves to Jaido P's Cram song in a video shared by Yabaleft Online wowed people online.

The way she infused so much energy into her performance was creative. With a very long skirt and head tie, the kid vibed to Cram in such a way that got her audience surprised.

At a point during her dance, she backed a section of her audience and twerked. When she went down, she placed both hands on her head in another style of dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh