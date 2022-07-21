Global site navigation

Talented Young Girl Wows Many With Her Flawless Dance Moves To The Viral 'Balance It' Song
People

Talented Young Girl Wows Many With Her Flawless Dance Moves To The Viral 'Balance It' Song

by  Linda Anderson
  • A young girl has recently got many social media users wondering how old she is after a dance video of herself surfaced online
  • In a Twitter post, she was captured displaying various popular dance moves to the trending TikTok song 'Balance It; by D Jay
  • @akuabigbo commented: "I dey watch her videos and wonder her age all the time. She looks young and older

A lively little girl recently became the talk of may after a video of her dancing surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sneakernyame_ had the gorgeous young miss skillfully displaying a bunch of popular dance moves to the viral TikTok song 'Balance It' by D Jay.

Young girl skillfully dances to 'Balance It' song by D Jay
Girl dancing in a living room Photo credit: @SneakerNyame
Source: Twitter

The girl seemed very confident and performed with ease as though this is not her first radar. It appears she made the day of a lot of social media users.

@sneakernyame_ shared the video with the caption;

"How old is she ?"

A lot of reactions were racked up after the video surfaced online.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@philip_jaye commented:

33 years old in the body of a 6 years old girl

@don_ilag replied:

She’s really interesting Happy yourself na

@heisniiafro_ said:

This girl no be kiddie walahi, she go fit chop like 25 probably

From @BAIDENGH:

If u see Don Little en kid sister can't u recognize? Nigeria Female version of Don Little.

@akuabigbo commented:

I Dey watch her videos and wonder her age all the time she look young and older

@Phocus__t wrote:

Aki n pawpaw kinda baby this ooh. She go dey her late 20s

Watch the fulll video linked below;

Little Girl Gives Sterling Dance Moves in Front of People, Twerks With Her Long Skirt in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a girl's dance moves to Jaido P's Cram song in a video shared by Yabaleft Online wowed people online.

The way she infused so much energy into her performance was creative. With a very long skirt and head tie, the kid vibed to Cram in such a way that got her audience surprised.

At a point during her dance, she backed a section of her audience and twerked. When she went down, she placed both hands on her head in another style of dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh

