A gorgeous lady has recently got many talking on social media after her dance video surfaced online

She was captured wearing a black one-piece outfit dancing her heart out on stage at a program

@rousey_skylar commented: "Is it surgery or her natural body wow. Sorry to say, but ibi roasted chicken or what"

A young lady has recently got many on social media hailing her talent and stature after a video of her surfaced online.

Gorgeous lady in black dancing Photo credit: @calvinisworldwide

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of @calvinisworldwide had the lady with a very curvaceous body displaying some skillful dance moves on the stage of an ongoing program.

Many who saw the post could not resist but go to the comments section to share their opinion on the well-defined stature of the lady. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 800 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@iamadepa23 replied:

God cannot create this it is definitely from a doctor.

@rousey_skylar commented:

Is it surgery or her natural body wow. Sorry to say but ibi roasted chicken or wat

@aprey_jesse_ said:

You be there and be like but why you think everything we see are humans hm

From @carmen_1j:

Ebi WESTWORLD anaaaa , dem create she?

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh