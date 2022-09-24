The gorgeous daughter of celebrated Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Adiepena has recently gathered many reactions after a video of a portrait she put together surfaced

The clip captured her drawing out her version of what Ghana's president, Nana Addo looks like

@ampofowaa1, a follower said: "Errrh national security will come for this girl for drawing the president like this"

Adiepena, Afia Schwarzenegger's cute daughter, has managed to make the day of many after a video of her drawing out a portrait of Ghana's current president, Nana Addo, surfaced online.

Adiepena drawing, 'portrait' of Nana Addo by Pena, Pena posing for the camera

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @queenafiaschwarzenegger had Pena explaining that her drawing depicts Nana Addo cleaning Ghana.

Her mother asked her the inspiration behind her drawing, to which she mentioned that Nana Addo is her friend.

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 5,100 reactions with over 140 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@babieedappah replied:

Eiii Peña chief of stuff.. I still remember my own picture. Please stop, we will buy the iPhone boi

@theawesomedriver commented:

mummy knows the outcome so she started begging ❤️ sist in fact anytime I see you and pena I say a prayer for u

@ampofowaa1 said:

errrh national security will come for.this girl for drawing the president like this

From @otuabatv:

good job pena he looks exactly like him

Watch the full video linked below;

Afia Schwarzenegger's Daughter Adiepena Insists In Video That The Only Phone She Wants To Own Is iPhone 14

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the beautiful and brilliant daughter of celebrated Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Adiepena, sparked reactions among netizens after a video of her surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @queenafiaschwarzenegger had Adiepena stating that the kind of phone she would like to use is an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Her response came after her mother told her she would be leaving a Tecno phone for her usage, to which she responded with a big 'no'.

The cute little girl stated that the phones she is not interested in are Tecno, 'yam phones' and Samsung. The video got over 6,300 likes with over 90 comments from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh