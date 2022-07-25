George Agyeah, a 28-year-old Ghanaian young man will soon become a Ph.D. holder in Russia

His successes began when he was a student at Notre Dame Senior High School & got selected to travel in the U.S.

George is currently a student of Economics at the Saint Petersburg State Economics University

A brilliant Ghanaian young man called George Agyeah is about to bag his Ph.D. in Economics in Russia, a journey that started when he was a senior high school in Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, George revealed that he was studying at Notre Dame Seminary at Navrongo in the Upper East region when he got a chance to travel to the United States.

"I relocated to the US during my final year as part of a cultural exchange program sponsored by the US Department of State," he said.

George's successes began from Notre Dame where he was adjourned the best mathematician at the Speech and Prize Giving day and got the chance to travel.

When he returned to Ghana per the requirements of the cultural exchange program George got a scholarship to pursue Economics at the Saint Petersburg State Economics University in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

"Whilst I was there, I was the NUGS president for a year and translated for the late VP Amissah and his entourage when they visited the place for an economic forum," he recalls.

With two years to finish his Ph.D. and after winning some coveted awards, George now lives in his own house he recently purchased.

On the fun side, he added:

"I enjoy going to the gym and I ultimately want to return to Ghana in 2 years when I am done with my PhD. Another interesting thing about me is that I speak 5 languages fluently including Russian".

