A young lady on Twitter has made history as the first Black student to graduate from the College of Engineering at the University of Nebraska since 2017

Asyaam took to her account to share stunning photos in her graduation gown to celebrate the academic feat

Members of the Twitter community who saw her post on their feed reacted to the inspiring achievement

A bubbly lady identified on Twitter as @asyaam has made history as the first Black student to graduate from the College of Engineering at the University of Nebraska since 2017.

Asyaam is over the moon because of the achievement as she took to her account to announce and rejoice over the remarkable feat.

''Twitter doesn’t have enough characters to list my credentials pt 2. I am the first black student to graduate from the College of Engineering with a graduate degree at the University of Nebraska since 2017 and 1 degree hotter,'' she wrote.

Photos of @asyaam. Credit: @asyaam

Source: Twitter

Asyaam shared pictures rocking her graduation gown in the Twitter post, which had gained tons of reactions at the time of this publication.

