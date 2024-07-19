A video of Ghanaian sanitation group, BuzStopBoys, touching down in Kumasi has surfaced online

The volunteer group has taken their good work to the Ashanti Region to help make Ghana a cleaner country

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the sanitation group for their excellent efforts

Ghanaian sanitation group BuzStopBoys has taken its excellent work to the Ashanti Region. This follows several appeals from residents and other concerned Ghanaians for the group to visit Kumasi.

BuzStopBoys responded to the calls on social media, promising to visit the city soon, with recent online videos showing them in the Ashanti Region weeding bushy areas, cleaning gutters, and ensuring a clean environment.

As part of their activities, they cleaned and painted the effigy of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, situated at the Otumfuo roundabout.

BuzStopBoys get rousing welcome from Kumasi residents

BuzStopBoys received a rousing welcome and massive support from the residents of Kumasi. Cash and food donations have also poured in for the boys. They, however, need more support to sustain their work.

Netizens hail BuzStopBoys

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted and praised the sanitation group for their work.

@HwanBaNie wrote:

"Yet, KMA is arguably one of the highest money accumulating bodies in Kumasi, enriching themselves while people from Accra do the needful under our noses. I’m not proud to see this as an Ashanti."

@k_obeng_pratt wrote:

"From Gutter cleaning to Sculpture painting. That’s hard. God bless you people."

@EnwaiNy wrote:

"Kudos guys, I just hope the appropriate authorities are in the picture."

@strapmayor wrote:

"You dey force waaa."

@vigilantGhanai1 wrote:

"Imagine working in KMA and someone from Accra comes to clean your city. Even cleans your Kings statue. Are you not embarrassed??"

@TheNorthernLad_ wrote:

"So as he dey chop the birthday them no clean there ??"

BuzStopBoys get GH¢5000 support from rich man

YEN.com.gh also reported that a video of a volunteer group sharing money in the full glare of the public has gone viral online.

The group said a Ghanaian man gave them the money to show appreciation for cleaning up the place.

Money people who commented on the video commended the young man for the kind act.

