A brilliant Ghanaian young man has recently opened up about his journey to gaining admission to Harvard University to pursue a doctorate degree in Biological Science, Public Health.

In an emotional post on LinkedIn, Frank Obeng Addae recounted that despite performing excellently in WASSCE and bagging 7As and a 'B', he still got rejected by the Medical Schools of both the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He, however, got admission to the Medical School of the University of Health and Allied Sciences but was unfortunately unable to report to school due to financial challenges. Thankfully, he landed a late admission to the University of Ghana to pursue a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology.

Frank studied hard and ended up graduating as the overall best student in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences. After his undergraduate, the young man chose to further his education outside the country and applied to 13 universities, including Harvard University.

His application was rejected by 12 of the school but thankfully got accepted into Harvard University to pursue a PhD in Biological Sciences in Publica Health with a specialization in immunology and infectious disease. The feat made him the only African among 10 students who were accepted into the program.

