Ghanaian comic vlogger Code Micky recently found himself in the hot seat during an interview with Delay, where he reluctantly confessed to engaging in sports betting as an additional source of income.

Known for her adept interviewing skills that often unveil personal details, Delay delved into Code Micky's motivations behind creating videos showcasing his apparent distress over lost bets.

Initially attributing the videos to entertaining his fanbase, Code Micky eventually succumbed to Delay's persistent questioning, admitting,

"Yes, I do it and use the earnings to drink water."

The revelation shed light on the vlogger's candid approach to sharing not only the humorous aspects of his life but also the financial strategies he employs.

In the interview, Code Micky navigated the fine line between humour and reality, providing a glimpse into the practicalities of a content creator's life.

The disclosure added a new layer to the comedian's online persona, showcasing the multifaceted nature of his endeavours beyond the realm of entertainment.

Code Micky clarifies video-making style in candid interview with Delay on The Delay Show

Also during the recent appearance on The Delay Show, Code Micky provided insights into his content creation approach, addressing queries about his seemingly aggressive demeanour in videos by attributing it to his energetic and passionate nature.

Despite speculations suggesting Code Micky's behaviour could be linked to substance use, the content creator unequivocally denied such claims during the interview.

