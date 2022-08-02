A brilliant Ghanaian graduate of GIJ who finished school in 2016 is now a creative, making a living through innovation

According to Jean-Marie Wellrich, she had gotten a job in 2018 but was relieved off her post because

Jean-Marie Wellrich, a young Ghanaian lady who graduate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a B.A. in Journalism, has turned her creativity into a business venture for herself.

The 2016 graduate who is now married with two children made the rather unconventional decision after she lost her job in 2018 simply because her employer was not enthused about her getting pregnant.

As reported by Victor Wellrich, a Ghanaian digital marketer and husband of the creative lady, Jean-Marie has now mastered the craft of turning scraps such as deserted vehicle tyres, wood, and metal into exotic furniture suitable for homes, offices and emporiums.

Jean-Marie Wellrich and photos of her works Photo credit victorwellrich.blogspot.com

She would occasionally pick-up the scraps at vulcanizer shops, carpentry shops and wayside, bring them home, clean and work on them.

From desperation to inspiration

"When I first started, it was because I was desperate for a job or any means of livelihood. But the desperation quickly turned into inspiration. It sparked by creativity with which I now contribute to environmental health as well as provide furniture for friends, family and customers," she told YEN.com.gh.

Jean-Marie also revealed to YEN.com.gh a fun-fact about herself, which is the fact that she got married the same year she had her graduation after dating the gentleman on campus for a while.

