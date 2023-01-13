A high school girl from Nsawam in the Greater Accra Region has reportedly lost her life

The incident is indicated to have occurred while she was on a visit to her boyfriend at Prampram in the Volta Region

The girl was supposed to return to school at Abor in the Volta Region but decided to make a quick stop at the guy's end before returning when the unfortunate happened

A young Ghanaian girl in high school has been reported to have lost her life after she made a decision to visit her boyfriend before returning to school.

John Destino Charway, the Founder/President at Ningo Prampram Youth For Development and a former morning show host at Seal radio online, made the rather shocking revelation.

According to a Facebook post he made, the girl stayed with her parents at Nsawam. As school resumed, she visited his town, Prampram, where her boyfriend was supposedly staying instead of heading straight for school at Abor in the Volta Region.

John, who is also a known NPP Executive Member, further stated that the girl started feeling some stomach pains when she visited the guy, after which she was taken to the hospital but did not make it.

The full name of the girl as well as that of her boyfriend and whether the police have taken up the case are yet to be confirmed as it is a fresh and developing story. The girl, however, is said to have lost her life on Wednesday, January 11.

What Ghanaians are saying about the SHS girl who died after visiting her boyfriend

Although the story is fresh, it is already heaping massive reactions on social media.

Abekha-Ansah Cosmos, for instance, mentioned:

Eeiii, going to Nsawam for no crime? I'm sad for the guy.

Nii Amartey Ocker indicated:

Sleep over and stop overs. Hmmm may God have mercy on all of us.

Nii OB stated:

Eiiiii. The guy is going to go through serious psychological pain

