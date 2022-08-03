A young lady was very happy when her mother helped her to pack local food items and sent them from Africa to abroad for her

The lady had to make a short video, revealing how the woman fitted things like garri and ground nuts inside a suitcase for her

Many people who reacted to the clip said that the lady's mother really loves her for her to have done such

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady of mixed heritage with the handle @studio_asn has gone on TikTok to make a video of the food items her mother sent to her from home to South Korea.

The lady's mother packed garri, killishi, groundnuts, dried pepper, palm oil and crayfish. That was not all, she also sent her some bundles of ankara, packs of toothpaste and other home needs.

Many people said that the lady's mother really loves her. Photo source: TikTok/@studio_asn

Source: UGC

The lady loved the items

The young lady said that the items would give her a taste of home and she loves them. The mother made sure everything she sent to her were fitted into a suitcase.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She captioned the video with:

"Come and see what my Japanese mum packed me from Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Lilshawty said:

"ona get money oh."

Crumpet said:

"The Ankara in the indomie box , love it."

Demiii_A said:

"Your mom lovesss you."

May said:

"The airport agents checking this bag."

EttyF said:

"This made me shed a tiny tear. My mum is the same. #sweetmother."

asmauhajjah_ said:

"That is lovely of her, I am missing this type of delicacy."

akinyelee said:

"mom understood the assignment in correct detail and proportion."

Queen_Olawa said:

"Your mum is caring."

Yemi Bolaji said:

"The suya pepper will be good for indomie."

Man took food items to the UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @9resha has made a video showing what her dad brought back from Nigeria to their UK home.

In the clip, the lady unveiled different packages brought out from travelling boxes. There were packs of okro, beans, and corn.

That was not all. Boxes of Gala popularly sold in Lagos traffic were also there. Another sack contained tubers of yam. The man also got packs of grilled fish and tubers of potatoes.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng