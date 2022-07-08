A young man, Moses Abimiku, has narrated how frustration made him travel abroad eight years ago

While in a foreign country, Moses had to get by on petty jobs as he squatted with friends because there was no money for rent

Years after, the same young man succeeded in life and started helping people to pay their house rents

A young man shared a photo of when he left Africa eight years ago for a foreign country because he was seeking greener pastures. The man revealed that he was young and confused at that time in his life.

While in the foreign country, Moses, in a TikTok video, said that he suffered and went for some days without food. To survive, he had to do menial jobs. He also squatted as there was no money for rent.

The man said that he had to squat with friends at some point. Photo source: @mosesabimiku

Man succeeded despite challenges

Along the way, he dropped out of school. The man whose life eventually changed said that he was really hopeless.

Moses, who is now in a better place, pays people's rent.

From being a dropout, he graduated with high honours and is now touching lives through God's words.

Watch his documentary below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below

Vivian Beluonwu said:

"Let that God that answered your prayers be my God..he's indeed faithful."

user9266278779881 said:

"God is indeed faithful, delay is not denial."

Obinna Harrison Ejimogu said:

"Wow God is really good."

Faith said:

"Indeed God is faithful. You are a testimony."

Andai Maureen said:

"You journey has really encouraged me this afternoon, I have been crying a river for past three days l don't have fees for my 3rd year."

OGE - OBI said:

"Yes he's faithful.... Only him never turns his back at us even through tribulations and trials... Congratulations dear."

