A young Ghanaian student nurse got herself in trouble after making a hilarious TikTok video

In the footage, Lubabatu Muhammed asked patients to run away from her as she might kill them in the hospital

After being summoned by her school authorities as well as the Nursing and Midwifery Council, she has apologized

Lubabatu Muhammed, a Ghanaian young lady who is a student at the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College got herself in big trouble after mindlessly hopping onto a social media trend.

She recorded herself with a background voice that said she was not passionate about enrolling in a nursing school but her parents forced her and so patients should run away when they see her in the hospital after she graduates.

“In case, I have graduated and you see me in the hospital, I mean working in the hospital, I am begging you ladies and gentlemen, run for your life because I may kill somebody there,” she said in the video.

Although Lubabatu was advised by her brother to take down the video the same day she made it, it had already been downloaded by her fans and kept going viral.

Authorities descend on her

In an official press release, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) in Accra indicated that it had initiated disciplinary steps by summoning Labubatu.

She is also facing a disciplinary committee put in place by the management of the school in the North East Region.

TV3 Ghana interviewed the young lady regarding her video where she apologized with all her emotions, stating that she was only having fun and begging to be pardoned.

