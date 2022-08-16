A Ghanaian nursing student has gotten into trouble for saying in a TikTok video that she will kill patients

According to the yet-to-be-identified nurse, she was forced into the nursing profession by her parents

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has said an investigation has commenced to identify the lady in the video

A young student who made a TikTok video threatening she may kill patients that would be assigned to her has been summoned by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana (NMC).

The Council said in a press release that it dissociates itself from the trending video of the student nurse said to be based in the North East Region of Ghana.

The NMC has disclosed that investigations have started to identify the said student and apply the necessary sanctions.

The video went viral prompting varied comments. Source: UGC/@sweet_maame_adwoa

The young lady in the video is wearing the green-and-white dress for some categories of Ghanaian nurses, explaining that her parents forced her into the profession.

“In case, I have graduated and you see me in the hospital, I mean working in the hospital, I am begging you ladies and gentlemen, run for your life because I may kill somebody there,” she said.

The TikTok video went viral.

In response to the video, the NMC noted the following:

“The statement made by the alleged nurse is a clear demonstration of ignorance about the Nursing and Midwifery Professions and therefore the public should treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

The Council also warned nurses and students from using the uniform of the nurses for non-professional videos.

