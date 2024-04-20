Ghanaian UK resident Phillip Yankey has asserted that women are the only beneficiaries of marriage

In an interview on SVTV Africa, he candidly opened up about his life and the challenges of living abroad

The video featuring his controversial statement has generated diverse opinions from netizens on YouTube

A Ghanaian resident in the UK named Phillip Yankey has passionately opined that women are the sole beneficiaries of marriage, not men.

During an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he revealed that his stubbornness makes him unsuitable for marriage. Yankey said he was largely responsible for his first failed marriage because he made several decisions that harmed it.

Despite his shortcomings, Yankey said marriage places significant responsibilities on the man compared to the woman.

“Marriage benefits women, not men; immediately after marriage, all her problems become your burden. Also, the restrictions of living with someone are difficult for me. I think I’m not marriage material,” Yankey said.

In addition to his failed marriage, he mentioned grappling with credit card debt in his first few years in the UK and is still paying it.

Yankey also sincerely discussed the challenges of relocating to the UK and making a decent living.

Phillip Yankey sparks diverse reactions

The video about Phillip Yankey ignited varied opinions of online users. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@beebeesfuntasticadventures6110 wrote:

As a Ghanaian female, this guest spoke the truth about hardship abroad. He is also right about avoiding credit cards and loans if you want to save money. It’s all about planning and knowledge if you want to have a better life for the future. It’s so anywhere in the world, even in Ghana. If you keep borrowing money from people and not saving money, you will always be in debt, which can mess up your future and peace of mind. Fantastic interview.

@nanaskitchen2yours977 wrote:

He’s a gem with sound advice. I have lived in England since my teen years for over 21 years now, and my hubby and I have never had credit by God’s grace. Some have said confidently on this channel that everyone lives by loans, which is not so. We all have different experiences, and I’d say live by your means, and you’ll have the best life.

@VoidDirectorsSkulls said:

He is speaking the truth if you stay away from credit card and loans, you can be rich living abroad.

@derrickobeng2221 indicated:

He has spoken well and It’s not only windows that we must pay attention to, all bore down to general maintenance. Ghanaians and Africa as a whole lack maintenance attitude. We can invest in a huge project but maintenance becomes a problem, looking at our stadiums and the amenities Nkrumah left for us. It’s a shame.

