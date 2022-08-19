A female bus driver identified as Yetunde Mohammed has narrated how she started driving in 2016 in Lagos

According to Yetunde, she decided to go into bus driving so as to be able to support her husband at home

But now, it has become a full-time business as she said she is an upcoming landlady, meaning she is building a house from the bus business

Yetunde Mohammed, a female driver who plies her trade at Ikeja, Lagos state, has said she has a passion for the business she does even though some men see her as 'ashewo.'

According to Yetunde, she started driving in 2016 so she can have something to do in a bid to support her husband at home.

Yetunde says she loves the job. Photo credit: @bbcpidgin.

Male drivers discriminate against me

In a video shared on Instagram by @bbcpidgin, she said she has used the bus to commence the building of her house project, saying she will soon become a landlady.

Yetunde, who is from Ogun state, said she started with a tricycle popularly called Keke Marwa, but has graduated to a bus also known as trotro.

In the video, the woman disclosed that some men discriminate against her at the park. Her words:

"A lot of male drivers, once dem see me for morning dey work (load bus), na so dem go dey call me ashawo bicos I dey do di work wey dem dey do."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@k8henshaw said:

"No mind them... give them back to back to back... Woman wey sabi."

@hon_sirmie commented:

"Lovely... Take pride in what gives you money.... legitimately."

@itz_prettyz said:

"Awwww so lively and inspiring."

@checkersfabrics commented:

"No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity. Well done Mama."

@kobokomaster_comedian said:

"The most satisfying video I have seen today."

@joe.nji commented:

"Inspiring. What’s beautiful is that despite the nature of her job, she hasn’t lost her femininity."

59-year-old woman works as inter-state bus driver

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman who is 59 years old was seen working as a commercial driver.

The woman named Beauty Agbaduta said she started driving a bus when she lost her husband, and she has no one to support her and her children.

Many Nigerians praised her for her uncommon courage as she was called a great woman.

