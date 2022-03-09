The photo of a driven lady said to be one of the first female bus drivers to start a career behind the steer in Accra has surfaced

Charlotte has overcome challenges to establish herself in Ghana's transportation industry dominated by men

Scania East Africa, a company that deals in premium buses, shared her snap on Twitter to celebrate her achievement

Even though women in male-dominated professions face mountains of hurdles, some have gone on to defeat the odds to establish careers in their desired industry, becoming an inspiration.

One of such women is Charlotte - a lady said to be one of the first female bus drivers in Ghana's capital Accra. She is living her childhood dream in the transportation industry.

As the world marked International Women's Day (IWD) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, her photos reappeared online.

Inspiring Photo of Lady Living Her Dream as Bus Driver Goes Viral; Many React. Photo credit: @ScaniaEA

Source: Twitter

Scania East Africa, a company that deals in premium buses, cast the spotlight on the driven lady to celebrate her achievement on Twitter years ago. The photo reemerged on International Women's Day.

''Bus driver Charlotte is one of the first female bus drivers in Accra in Ghana. She is fulfilling a childhood dream by being behind the steering wheel. Read more about her story,'' the post read.

Charlotte was photographed behind the steer as she beamed with smiles. She was spotted in a casual outfit in the photo making the rounds on social media.

Meet the UEW Student Combining Her University Education and Work as a Painter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lois Bailey is a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter. Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

Ghanaian Behind the Smart Locker Transforming Package Delivery

Meanwhile, when Godwin Agyapong decided to venture into the technology industry, he was unemployed with little to no idea of how he would finance his business idea into reality.

But that didn't deter him from pursuing his goal to start a high-quality delivery and pickup system, which became known as LocQar.

At the time, it was just an idea inspired by the Amazon Locker and shot into reality following a tragedy that nearly claimed his life.

Agyapong had returned to Ghana from the US with a degree from the California State University, where he studied Communication and minored in International Business.

Source: YEN.com.gh