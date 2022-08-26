Yet another lady has gotten her own share of tailors' disappointments, and the photos have emerged online

In a post shared by blogger @asoebibella, the lady had commissioned a tailor to make three different dresses

However, what she got, in the end, was a sad recreation that has left many social media users amused

Having a talented tailor or fashion designer in your corner is indeed a blessing and something that a lot of people pray for, as the lack of one can sometimes bring shock and disappointment.

This is something that a lady recently discovered to be true following her experience with a tailor.

The photos have sparked reactions. Credit: @asoebibella

She commissioned a tailor to make not one but three different styles for her and the result was nothing like she had expected.

In the photos posted by @asoebibella, the lady is seen posing in the recreated versions alongside the original design, and the difference is clear, laughable and at the same time heartbreaking.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to photos of the botched dresses

temiwrites:

"I don’t know if I should laugh can’t hold it jor buhahahahahaha."

thejoycelisa:

"The 3rd slide tried with the top sha."

kayoafrica:

"Godu abeg ooo, who go epp oooo In the history of #whatiordered this one chokest."

funmilolar2:

"The materials for the clothes sef speaks of the owner's budget."

olarmipossie:

"Let’s start with the fabrics first."

senaahofficial:

"I no even know who to blame: the tailor, the customer or the fabric."

pon_mile:

"The 3rd one is not bad. She should iron it and wear heels first."

je.nnay:

"Why do I feel like this person is in the abroad from the pictures.....makes it worse . Some tailors won't make heaven forget. The fabric isn't great but at least try na with the fit haba."

