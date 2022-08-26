Global site navigation

What I Ordered: Lady Served 3-in-1 'Breakfast' by Tailor She Paid for Asoebi Dresses
People

What I Ordered: Lady Served 3-in-1 'Breakfast' by Tailor She Paid for Asoebi Dresses

by  Aba Afful Geraldo Amartey
  • Yet another lady has gotten her own share of tailors' disappointments, and the photos have emerged online
  • In a post shared by blogger @asoebibella, the lady had commissioned a tailor to make three different dresses
  • However, what she got, in the end, was a sad recreation that has left many social media users amused

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Having a talented tailor or fashion designer in your corner is indeed a blessing and something that a lot of people pray for, as the lack of one can sometimes bring shock and disappointment.

This is something that a lady recently discovered to be true following her experience with a tailor.

Photos of the dress gotten.
The photos have sparked reactions. Credit: @asoebibella
Source: UGC

She commissioned a tailor to make not one but three different styles for her and the result was nothing like she had expected.

In the photos posted by @asoebibella, the lady is seen posing in the recreated versions alongside the original design, and the difference is clear, laughable and at the same time heartbreaking.

Read also

From Nigeria to Dior: Man who prepared hard in his compound makes it in France as pro model

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to photos of the botched dresses

temiwrites:

"I don’t know if I should laugh can’t hold it jor buhahahahahaha."

thejoycelisa:

"The 3rd slide tried with the top sha."

kayoafrica:

"Godu abeg ooo, who go epp oooo In the history of #whatiordered this one chokest."

funmilolar2:

"The materials for the clothes sef speaks of the owner's budget."

olarmipossie:

"Let’s start with the fabrics first."

senaahofficial:

"I no even know who to blame: the tailor, the customer or the fabric."

pon_mile:

"The 3rd one is not bad. She should iron it and wear heels first."

je.nnay:

"Why do I feel like this person is in the abroad from the pictures.....makes it worse . Some tailors won't make heaven forget. The fabric isn't great but at least try na with the fit haba."

Read also

Internet Users React to GH₵7k Dress Lady Got; Many Left With Unanswered Questions

Reactions as lady shares wig she got from online vendor

A lady's plans to slay a braided wig were halted after an encounter with a hair vendor on social media.

Identified as @femalkingo64, the lady took to Tiktok to share a video of the hair she had ordered and what she got.

In the video, she posted a photo of the braided wig she had seen and placed an order for. However, what she got was a far cry from what was advertised.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel