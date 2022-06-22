Megan Milan, the adventurous lady whose skirt a baby elephant tried to completely remove, has laid to rest fears

She sparked concerns among some netizens after a video that captured her playful moment with the young calf went viral

In a tweet responding to loved ones, Milan established her life was not in danger, saying she's basically a professional

Megan Milan, the bubbly lady whose skirt a baby elephant (calf) attempted to completely remove, has diminished fears that her life was in danger.

The vibrant and adventurous lady went viral after a video in which an overfly excited calf displayed wild emotional behaviour while playing with her.

The inexperienced mammal tried to unclothe Milan and fell on her before its big sister came to get him.

Netizens express concern

After her clip went viral online (now has over 1.3 million views), some social media users shared mixed views on the intimate moment between the young calf and Milan, with one person saying she exposed her life to danger.

''She could be killed mehn,'' Troedanceacademygmbh commented on Occupygh.

In a Twitter post, however, Milan allayed fears that her life was in danger, saying she is a professional.

''Don’t worry friends, I’m basically a professional lol,'' she said.

Many reacted to her tweet, which sought to calm the fears of loved ones and many netizens.

Watch the video here and read some of the comments beneath her subsequent tweet below:

Social media comments

@IslaHarper said:

''This is how you do it! Not a single photo riding on them, the respect and understanding a whole goddess.''

@izzijaiyesimi commented:

''Wow, I want to come this close to an elephant one day. You look fabulous btw.''

@jelanithebabe said:

''See what happens when you respect nature!''

@coilsandbody commented:

''That baby smiling in each picture lol. He loves the black Queen!''

@HUMBLEDTRINITY said:

''The elephant in the second photo laughing at what’s being said on Twitter about its home girl pulling up at the funeral.''

@StumptownSlav commented:

''Happiest looking elephants I've ever seen.''

