A strong hardworking Ghanaian man got netizens in their feelings as he lifted a huge log of wood all by himself

The man seemed to be doing the tedious job as a means of survival and got folks wondering how he is able to carry such a large amount of weight

The video circulated on social media and had folks dropping think pieces on how hard work does not always pay much

A Ghanaian man got internet users in their feelings after a video of him doing an insanely hard job surfaced.

In the footage, the strong hardworking man carried a huge piece of wood all by himself.

The man and some colleagues who are lumberjacks by profession, chopped down a tree for wood but had to carry the log all by himself to a vehicle parked a few metres away.

The young man effortlessly carried the huge log of wood on his shoulders all by himself to the vehicle. Folks who saw the video were surprised by the insane strength the young man displayed and wondered how much he was being paid to do such a tiresome job. Some felt hard work is not always worth it.

Ghanaians Drop Think Pieces

piero_nm was surprised:

How much is this guy paid? Of truth hard work doesn’t pay…

narteydaniel7 was saddened:

Eno bi easy for bibiniii chale

the_life_of_y.o.l_o also reacted:

Men we dey suffer oooo but God got us..

capawilly

With all this heavy load he will just be paid 10 or 20 cedis

bonty_smart was awed by the video:

Dear Lord please make this kind of suffering and struggle pass me, my friends, family, destiny helper, brothers and sisters by

