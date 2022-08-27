A Ghanaian lady was captured via CCTV cameras, stealing a phone at an office reception in Achimota

The crafty lady coyly entered the office and pretended to be taking a book from the counter when she did the shameful act

The video went viral on social media and got folks talking as they condemned the lady for doing such a despicable thing

A Ghanaian lady has received backlash on social media after she committed an unscrupulous offence.

The lady visited an office space somewhere in Achimota, and stole a mobile device when she thought no one was looking.

Ghanaian Lady Caught Stealing Source: nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Unknown to her, there was a CCTV camera in the shop. She coyly strolled around the room and looked about if anyone was coming or entering and quickly rushed to the counter to make away with anything valuable she could find.

While scanning the counter, she noticed a mobile phone and craftily picked it up while she pretended to be picking a book.

She switched off the phone, put it in her bag and walked out. The video stirred reactions amongst social media users who condemned the act.

Social Media Reactions

nicelipsenyo said:

She even took time to off the phone bio3

thelmaliesha reacted:

Accra make hot paaaa

sikastore_gh made a hilarious comment:

She wil bring it back. May be she want to use it to make call and come

akwesi_bona10 sarcastically said:

I blame Russia and Ukraine war for this coupled with Covid 19 ramifications

mandybless_enya reacted:

very serious but now I'm just for what will happen to her

Source: YEN.com.gh