Veteran actress and media personality, Maame Dokono, has given some chilling details on how no bed syndrome in public hospitals caused the death of Waakye

Maame Dokonor was in emotional distress when she spoke at Waakye's funeral and brought to light the circumstances surrounding Waakye's death

The media personality said she would not hold back the truth and does not care what might happen to her

Veteran Ghanaian actress and media personality, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokonor has spoken up about the sad circumstances that lead to actor, Prince Yawson, also known as Waakye's sad demise. The actor died on August 2, 2022.

The actress in a speech she gave at what looked like Waakye's One-week observation, could not hold back her emotions as she passionately brought to light the cruel manner in which Waakye was treated at some public hospitals he visited when he was hit with a stroke.

According to Maame Dokono, no bed syndrome is what resulted in Waakye's death. Almost in tears, she said, Waakye who was in critical condition was left in the car for four hours before receiving treatment.

Per Maame Dokonor's account, Waakye and his loved ones got to the 37 Military Hospital and was denied admission due to a lack of beds. They then went to the Ridge Hospital where they were told there were no beds either.

A man admitted to the hospital happened to be a fan of Waakye, intervened and gave up his bed for him, before he finally received medical attention. Her narration saddened netizens who also shared their experiences at public hospitals.

Ghanaians Saddened By Quality Of Health Care In Ghana

effebondziwa also said:

Hmmmmmmmm going to this public hospitals emergency ward and getting a bed is divine and favour in Ghana ooo

signature_gh wrote:

These are the things we need to talk about in Ghana. If you haven't frequent our hospitals, you wouldn't know how bad our health sector is.

gharbinalice narrated her sad experience:

Hmmm this thing herh,I once took my boy to a health center of which I was told no bed truly.had to sit on plastic chair with a boy less than 2yrs on my lap.

